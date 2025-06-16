Desmond Bane Trade Sets Market, Impacts Cam Johnson’s Value in Nets Trade Talks
On the same day the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies agreed on the first blockbuster deal of the NBA offseason, the Brooklyn Nets' potential return package for sharpshooter Cam Johnson likely rose in value.
Memphis dealt Desmond Bane to Orlando in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four unprotected first-round picks. The Grizzlies came away with a major haul, setting the tone for what a young, semi-star talent costs on the open market.
Bane averaged 19.2 points per game while shooting 39% from deep as a 26-year-old. An All-Star caliber player, Bane's trade could directly impact what Brooklyn could get for Johnson—and for good reason.
The numbers are eerily similar. Johnson, 29, averaged 18.8 points per game while shooting 39% from deep last season, each setting new career highs. Now, Bane did average over 23 points per game last season, but the NBA is a "what have you done for me lately" league.
Does this mean the Nets could theoretically get four first-rounders in exchange for Johnson? Likely not, as Bane does present more two-way value than Johnson, who is more of a straight spot-up shooter. However, the Bane deal will certainly raise Johnson's value in some capacity.
Ever since Johnson's name popped up in trade rumors essentially after Mikal Bridges' departure last summer, the indications have been that Brooklyn wants two first-rounders to get a trade done. Rival teams had been reluctant to meet that asking price, but after the Bane deal, it seems more realistic.
And according to Forbes' Evan Sidery, there will be multiple teams interested in adding Johnson either leading up to or at the 2025 NBA Draft.
"Another top shooter generating tons of trade interest ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft is Cam Johnson," Sidery posted to X on Sunday. "Contenders are willing to offer the Nets draft capital for Johnson, and Brooklyn has also considered packaging him in a deal to move up as well."
Now that the first proverbial domino has fallen, Johnson could be the next player to be moved for a surprisingly generous package of young players and future draft picks.