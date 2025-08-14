Developmental Timetables: How Much Time Should Each Nets' Rookie Have to Prove Themselves?
The 2025-26 NBA season signals the first true year of the rebuild under Jordi Fernandez and Sean Marks. Their draft selections seemed to be made based on potential instead of grabbing players who were more complete projects.
Based on what was seen in NBA Summer League and the front office's willingness to utilize the G League for development, don't expect any of the rookies to solidify themselves in year one.
Derek Parker of OnSI already looked at the Nets' rookies in terms of potential, but there is no guarantee that all or any of the class will reach their respective ceilings. Today, we'll try to determine how long the front office should give the newcomers to reach their potential.
Egor Demin
Demin's potential is insane, to say the least. In the short months between the end of his freshman season at BYU and playing in Las Vegas, he already showed major signs of improvement in his jumpshot.
Given Brooklyn's rebuilding mindset and roster construction, Demin finds himself in one of the best positions out of all 2025 NBA Draft picks.
He is currently projected to start at point guard, and barring injury, he should hold that role regardless of the mistakes he makes. His ability to make the right play in pick-and-roll situations will only enhance others around him.
Demin's timetable: 3 seasons
What does success look like for Demin in year 3?: 15+ ppg and 7+ apg, starting point guard
Nolan Traore
If one rookie for the Nets is going to be labeled a "project" player, it should be Traore. He looked like the fastest player on the court at NBA Summer League, but it was clear he needs the most refinement in his game before he contributes to winning basketball.
In his first game in Las Vegas, he looked confident in attacking and got to the free-throw line on three separate occasions, but his production and efficiency dropped off in the following games.
It's probably due to the French genes, but he has drawn comparisons to Tony Parker as a prospect. Parker was an inefficient player in his first couple of seasons, like Traore is expected to be. To reach the ceiling of a 4x NBA champion and 6x all-star, he will need to learn how to change speeds and play more physically.
Traore's timetable: 4 seasons
What does success look like for Traore in year 4?: 12+ ppg and 5+ apg, sixth-man
Drake Powell
Still an unknown on an NBA court, it is hard to see a clear path to playing time for Powell as a rookie. He has the potential to be a top wing-defender in the league one day with his 7-foot wingspan and top-of-the-line athleticism.
Powell showed flashes of outside shot-making in an off-ball role at North Carolina, but lacks a deep offensive skill-set. Some time in the G League will do him well to work through his mistakes, and he should get action with Brooklyn later in the season, assuming a poor team record.
Powell's timetable: 4 seasons
What does success look like for Powell in year 4?: 13+ ppg and 1.5 spg, starting small forward
Ben Saraf
Saraf is in a tough situation because he was picked in the back-end of the first round and was the third ball-handler that the Nets selected. It feels like he will have to outplay either Demin or Traore to find a role with the team.
He stands at 6-foot-6 and possesses good strength through the lane. The randomness of his game is intriguing because he sees the floor in a way that a lot of players don't. The main question is whether he can contribute on the defensive end and develop an outside shot.
Saraf's timetable: 3 seasons
What does success look like for Saraf in year 3?: 12+ ppg, 3+ apg and 3+ rpg, starting anywhere 1-3
Danny Wolf
As the veteran of the draft class, Wolf will be expected to reach his potential sooner than others. Outside of Demin and Traore, he has the best odds to see meaningful minutes as a rookie in the front court.
Wolf is a 7-footer that can ball-handle and playmake like a guard. The main concern is his decision-making, and that may be a trait that needs polishing in the G League, but he also put up the most impressive single-game performance of the rookies at NBA Summer League.
Wolf's timetable: 2 seasons
What does success look like for Wolf in year 2?: 10+ ppg, 5+ rpg and 3+ apg, key bench contributor