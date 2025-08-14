Inside The Nets

Developmental Timetables: How Much Time Should Each Nets' Rookie Have to Prove Themselves?

Four of the five draft picks for Brooklyn are currently 19 years old, but some will get more opportunities earlier on.

Colin Simmons

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Nolan Traore reacts after being selected as the 19th pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Nolan Traore reacts after being selected as the 19th pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025-26 NBA season signals the first true year of the rebuild under Jordi Fernandez and Sean Marks. Their draft selections seemed to be made based on potential instead of grabbing players who were more complete projects.

Based on what was seen in NBA Summer League and the front office's willingness to utilize the G League for development, don't expect any of the rookies to solidify themselves in year one.

Derek Parker of OnSI already looked at the Nets' rookies in terms of potential, but there is no guarantee that all or any of the class will reach their respective ceilings. Today, we'll try to determine how long the front office should give the newcomers to reach their potential.

Egor Demin

Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Demin's potential is insane, to say the least. In the short months between the end of his freshman season at BYU and playing in Las Vegas, he already showed major signs of improvement in his jumpshot.

Given Brooklyn's rebuilding mindset and roster construction, Demin finds himself in one of the best positions out of all 2025 NBA Draft picks.

He is currently projected to start at point guard, and barring injury, he should hold that role regardless of the mistakes he makes. His ability to make the right play in pick-and-roll situations will only enhance others around him.

Demin's timetable: 3 seasons

What does success look like for Demin in year 3?: 15+ ppg and 7+ apg, starting point guard

Nolan Traore

Feb 15, 2025 Caen, FRANCE; St Quentin point guard Nolan Traore in action against Le Mans in a Leaders Cup match.
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 15, 2025 Caen, FRANCE; St Quentin point guard Nolan Traore in action against Le Mans in a Leaders Cup match. Mandatory Credit: Franck Faugere/Presse Sports via Imagn Images / Presse Sports via Imagn Images

If one rookie for the Nets is going to be labeled a "project" player, it should be Traore. He looked like the fastest player on the court at NBA Summer League, but it was clear he needs the most refinement in his game before he contributes to winning basketball.

In his first game in Las Vegas, he looked confident in attacking and got to the free-throw line on three separate occasions, but his production and efficiency dropped off in the following games.

It's probably due to the French genes, but he has drawn comparisons to Tony Parker as a prospect. Parker was an inefficient player in his first couple of seasons, like Traore is expected to be. To reach the ceiling of a 4x NBA champion and 6x all-star, he will need to learn how to change speeds and play more physically.

Traore's timetable: 4 seasons

What does success look like for Traore in year 4?: 12+ ppg and 5+ apg, sixth-man

Drake Powell

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) with a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Spectrum
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) with a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Still an unknown on an NBA court, it is hard to see a clear path to playing time for Powell as a rookie. He has the potential to be a top wing-defender in the league one day with his 7-foot wingspan and top-of-the-line athleticism.

Powell showed flashes of outside shot-making in an off-ball role at North Carolina, but lacks a deep offensive skill-set. Some time in the G League will do him well to work through his mistakes, and he should get action with Brooklyn later in the season, assuming a poor team record.

Powell's timetable: 4 seasons

What does success look like for Powell in year 4?: 13+ ppg and 1.5 spg, starting small forward

Ben Saraf

Ben Saraf (Photo: Yuval Chen)
Ben Saraf (Photo: Yuval Chen)

Saraf is in a tough situation because he was picked in the back-end of the first round and was the third ball-handler that the Nets selected. It feels like he will have to outplay either Demin or Traore to find a role with the team.

He stands at 6-foot-6 and possesses good strength through the lane. The randomness of his game is intriguing because he sees the floor in a way that a lot of players don't. The main question is whether he can contribute on the defensive end and develop an outside shot.

Saraf's timetable: 3 seasons

What does success look like for Saraf in year 3?: 12+ ppg, 3+ apg and 3+ rpg, starting anywhere 1-3

Danny Wolf

Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) drives against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) in the second half of a South
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) drives against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As the veteran of the draft class, Wolf will be expected to reach his potential sooner than others. Outside of Demin and Traore, he has the best odds to see meaningful minutes as a rookie in the front court.

Wolf is a 7-footer that can ball-handle and playmake like a guard. The main concern is his decision-making, and that may be a trait that needs polishing in the G League, but he also put up the most impressive single-game performance of the rookies at NBA Summer League.

Wolf's timetable: 2 seasons

What does success look like for Wolf in year 2?: 10+ ppg, 5+ rpg and 3+ apg, key bench contributor

feed

Published
Colin Simmons
COLIN SIMMONS

Colin Simmons, who hails from Omaha, NE, is currently studying journalism at the University of Missouri. He is the Sports Editor for the student newspaper 'The Maneater.'

Home/News