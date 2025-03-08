Do Nets Have Jordi Fernandez Problem?
The Brooklyn Nets have been better than expected all year long, which is why they sit at the end of the first week of March still with a chance at the postseason.
The goal for the season was to develop while taking on losses in hopes of giving the team the best chance to select Cooper Flagg or another blue-chip prospect in the talented 2025 NBA Draft.
However, Fernandez has the Nets competing above expectations, which prompted HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer to contemplate whether or not Brooklyn needs to tell its head coach to tone things down.
"The Nets have been too good for their own good. The team that came into the season expressly hoping to tank is currently battling with the 76ers to have the sixth-best lottery odds. It’s certainly not the front office’s fault; this roster is as untalented as exists in the league right now," Shearer writes.
"I blame Jordi Fernandez for being awesome. Normally, tanking teams will bench their stars with mysterious injuries if they’re trying to lose. I’m unsure how you can tell the head coach to be worse."
The Nets somewhat stripped Fernandez of his ability to be great by trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith during the season, but he has been able to bounce back.
The Nets may have the least NBA-ready roster in the league, but Fernandez's coaching may be among the best.
It's not easy to find the right coach in the NBA, but the Nets certainly found theirs, and that should be chalked up as a win even if it means losing out on the opportunity to obtain top prospects.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.