Doc Rivers Has 'Completely Moved On' From Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers had one of the most tumultuous relationships a player could ever have with a team. After sitting out for a season due to mental health issues, Simmons and his teammates had plenty of hostility towards each other. It seems like his former coach Doc Rivers has completely moved on from the situation.

"I really didn't watch him, I was watching our guys to be honest," Rivers said in an interview with ESPN. Having said that, I want him to do well, but he's no longer a Sixer, so I've completely moved on from him."

Rivers gave a pretty political answer that didn't hedge one way or another, and it's understandable for a coach to no longer be concerned about a player who is no longer on his team. Especially, because Rivers has only coached the 76ers for two seasons, and hasn't really been there for much of Simmons' tenure.

What will be most interesting is the postgame and pregame quotes from his other teammates like Joel Embiid when the two finally face off against each other in the regular season. Joel is known for giving much less political answers and has already done so in the past.

Hopefully, after the Nets and 76ers finally face each other, the entire NBA world can move on from the Ben Simmons era in Philadelphia.

