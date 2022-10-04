Skip to main content
Doc Rivers Has 'Completely Moved On' From Ben Simmons

Doc Rivers Has 'Completely Moved On' From Ben Simmons

Doc isn't concerned about Ben Simmons anymore.

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers had one of the most tumultuous relationships a player could ever have with a team. After sitting out for a season due to mental health issues, Simmons and his teammates had plenty of hostility towards each other. It seems like his former coach Doc Rivers has completely moved on from the situation.

"I really didn't watch him, I was watching our guys to be honest," Rivers said in an interview with ESPN. Having said that, I want him to do well, but he's no longer a Sixer, so I've completely moved on from him."

Rivers gave a pretty political answer that didn't hedge one way or another, and it's understandable for a coach to no longer be concerned about a player who is no longer on his team. Especially, because Rivers has only coached the 76ers for two seasons, and hasn't really been there for much of Simmons' tenure.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What will be most interesting is the postgame and pregame quotes from his other teammates like Joel Embiid when the two finally face off against each other in the regular season. Joel is known for giving much less political answers and has already done so in the past. 

Hopefully, after the Nets and 76ers finally face each other, the entire NBA world can move on from the Ben Simmons era in Philadelphia.

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_19172912_168390270_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Give Inside Look at Ben Simmons' Return to Court

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19172170-scaled
News

Ben Simmons Reacts to First Game With Brooklyn Nets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17432380_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: James Harden and Joel Embiid Out For Nets vs 76ers

By Farbod Esnaashari
GettyImages-1195535997
News

Report: Lakers Won't Pursue Kyrie Irving in Free Agency

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19121943_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Seth Curry and TJ Warren OUT Against 76ers

By Farbod Esnaashari
GettyImages-1233436916
News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out Kyrie Irving For Behavior

By Joey Linn
0x0
News

Injury Report: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving Available vs. 76ers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19121822_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Details on Nets' Chemistry

By Farbod Esnaashari