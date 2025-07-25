Draft Analyst Predicts Rookie Seasons for Nets First-Rounders
Bleacher Report's NBA Draft insider Jonathan Wasserman's predictions for the 2025 class' first-rounders is full of Brooklyn Nets players.
The Nets’ draft started with Egor Dëmin at No. 8. The Russian playmaker was recently named as the ‘biggest reach’ of the draft by 20 anonymous NBA executives and scouts, per an ESPN survey
“The Nets may avoid labeling the 19-year-old with a specific position,” Wasserman hinted.
Dëmin was primarily a point guard at BYU. He played more like a wing at Summer League. All of Brooklyn's rookies featured in Las Vegas except for Drake Powell, who was out due to left knee tendinopathy.
“Though playmaking represents his signature skill, he'll likely split time handling the ball/facilitating and operating as a [6-foot-8] scoring combo, particularly after looking comfortable stepping into catch-and-shoot threes this past week,” Wasserman wrote.
The Nets’ draft continued at No. 19 with Nolan Traore. The French guard was already a pro with Saint-Quentin in France’s first division. The possibility exists, like Wasserman writes, that Traore could play alongside Dëmin.
“We're still waiting to hear what happens with free agent Cam Thomas, but drafting both Demin and Traore suggests the Nets aren't so concerned about traditional positions,” the B/R scout said. “Inconsistency with his scoring, due to shooting and athletic limitations around the basket, should be expected.”
Brooklyn drafted North Carolina freshman Drake Powell at No. 22. Powell averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 'stocks' in 25.6 minutes per game during his only season at UNC.
“It wouldn't be surprising if [he] spent time in both the G League and Brooklyn Nets starting lineup,” Wasserman said. “This is going to be a big experimental year for a rebuilding franchise that's trying to figure out what it has after making four first-round picks.”
Powell could be the latest in a string of success stories out of Long Island. The most recent instance is Drew Timme, who excelled for the Nets at Summer League. Other ex-G Leaguers like Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin were also in head coach Jordi Fernández’s rotation last season.
The Nets' draft wrapped up with Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf at No. 26 and 27, respectively. Wasserman’s predictions send Saraf to the G League and the bench. Wolf would be in Fernández’s second unit.
“Saraf figures to play behind the first two guards the Brooklyn Nets drafted,” Wasserman said. “Unless the Brooklyn Nets want to go big with Michael Porter Jr. at the 3, Wolf likely comes off the bench.”