Nets: What Danny Wolf Needs to Show in His Third Summer League Game
Danny Wolf, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has struggled in his first two Summer League games for the Brooklyn Nets. He rested on Tuesday night, but has a chance to bounce back in Brooklyn’s Las Vegas finale on Wednesday evening.
So far, the former Michigan prospect has averaged six points on 27.3% from the field to go alongside eight rebounds, two assists and four ‘stocks’ over 23.7 minutes per night. Wolf’s numbers, aside from the defense, are very rough; however, Summer League is often about process over results.
In other words, it’s how you carry out your role on the court that matters and not so much yet whether you’re producing in terms of points, rebounds and assists. Basically, whether the player can make the correct read, if he can do so on time, if he’s spacing the floor adequately, if he can get to his spots on the floor, etc.
48 minutes into his Nets career — which, to be clear, is a tiny sample size worth close to nothing — Wolf has struggled with his process. The curve from college to the NBA won’t be an easy one for the near-7-foot playmaker. At Michigan, he was often his team’s primary ballhandler and definitely the opponent’s first name on their scouting report. Now, Wolf is being asked to play much more of a connective role.
This might entail spotting up a lot more, which means that Wolf’s comfortability shooting threes and attacking closeouts needs to increase. He is 2-for-6 from deep in the Nets’ first two Summer League games. Wolf shot 33.6% from three as a junior at Michigan. His college average from downtown was 33.6%, which would probably be passable in the NBA but ideally needs an uptick.
How Wolf attacks closeouts is linked to how he’ll need to speed up his decision-making and processing speed. The Illinois-born Israeli forward handled the ball a lot in college. He could dribble, pass and score. But that also meant that Wolf had a lot of time to make decisions, reset pick-and-rolls or take his time in the post. All of that needs to be much snappier going forward. So far, it hasn’t. Wolf has seven turnovers to four assists, which isn’t awful in a vacuum, but the nature of his avoidable turnovers has been frustrating.
The Nets will be without French point guard Nolan Traore and Israeli playmaker Ben Saraf for their Wednesday game against the Orlando Magic. Wolf will be active, as will the No. 8 overall pick Egor Dëmin.