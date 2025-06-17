ESPN: Nets Among ‘Best Fits’ For Top 10 Free Agent
As the only team with more than $30 million in cap room heading into the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets are one of the few viable landing spots for a number of free agents.
Last week, ESPN’s Bobby Marks took a look at 10 of the biggest-named free agents heading to the offseason, naming Ty Jerome a skilled role-playing contributor who could possibly make the move over to Brooklyn this offseason.
According to Marks, the Nets not only have the financial flexibility but also a clear positional need with their being uncertainty at the position heading into next season.
“Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte and Sacramento all have a void at starting or backup point guard and have the full $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception available to offer,” said Marks.
With last year’s starting point guard D’Angelo Russell entering free agency, and backup point guard Keon Johnson having a club option in his contract, Brooklyn will need to address the position, whether that’s through the draft, free agency, or both.
Last season, Jerome finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting while averaging career highs in points (12.3), while averaging 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. While helping the Cavaliers finish the season as the Eastern Conference's No.1 seed, Jerome was one of the team's most efficient players, shooting 51.6% from field goal range and 43.9% from three-point range.
Whether he ends up starting or becomes Brooklyn’s top bench piece, Jerome’s unselfish play-style and selective shot selection make him an ideal role player.
Cleveland could still offer a four-year, $64 million deal, the most available outside of Brooklyn, but Marks pointed out the price that would come with it.
“The Cavaliers can offer up to a four-year, $64 million contract, the maximum of any team outside of Brooklyn,” said Marks. “However, Cleveland is not only a luxury tax team for the first time since 2018 but also $13 million over the second apron. A starting salary of $14 million adds an additional $80 million in tax penalties and puts Cleveland further over the second apron.”
After the draft, we’ll have a better understanding of how Brooklyn plans to utilize its cap space and roster spots. But for now, Jerome is a name worth keeping an eye on.