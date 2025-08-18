Can This Intriguing International Player Carve Out a Spot on the Nets Roster?
As a rebuilding team prioritizing young talent, the Brooklyn Nets recently added another intriguing player for fans to keep an eye on.
After three productive seasons in the Chinese Basketball Association, Brooklyn signed forward Fanbo Zeng on Aug. 4.
He may not come with the same hype as the Nets’ recent first-round picks, but Zeng was once a highly-ranked recruit and was even considered to be China’s top basketball prospect by NBA insider Shams Charania.
After a pro day put together by his agency, NBA insider Jonathan Givony highlighted some of Zeng’s most impressive traits.
“Fanbo Zeng had a big platform to showcase his talent at the CAA Pro Day in front of a room full of NBA decision makers,” Givony said. "The 6'11 Chinese wing exhibited his improved frame, terrific shooting stroke and vertical explosiveness."
After originally committing to Gonzaga, Zeng ultimately decided to play for the G League Ignite where he had some struggles. Through nine games, he averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting just 36.4% from the field.
Despite his rough performance in the G League, he managed to earn an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers, but he did not appear in a game with the team.
Can Zeng Make the Team?
Despite his early struggles, Zeng seems to have gone through some much-needed development after returning to China and playing for the Beijing Ducks for the past three seasons.
Zeng has bulked up since his time as a recruit, packing on ten pounds, and has seemed more comfortable dealing with the physicality that comes with playing against grown men.
Last season, he ranked among the Ducks' top three rebounders (4.7 rebounds per game) while also averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 blocks per game.
As he gives the NBA another shot, Zeng could provide some much-needed length to a Nets team that averaged the second-fewest rebounds per game among all teams.
While his lack of experience at this level might still warrant a learning curve, the fascinating upside that once made him a top prospect is still there, and he has sharpened some parts of his game that needed work when he was first playing in America.
He may not emerge as a consistent role player right away, but the improvements that he made in the CBA indicate that he might be ready to make the jump to the NBA.