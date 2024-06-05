Former Nets Head Coach Passed up by Multiple Teams
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly zeroing in on hiring JJ Redick to be the front-runner for their next head coaching job, via Shams Charania of The Athletic. Redick, a former sharpshooter and 15-year NBA veteran, has the edge over other candidates such as James Borrego and Chris Quinn, despite not having any coaching experience. Other teams around the league, such as the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards have found other head coaches, but one name in particular has not appeared to be hired yet.
Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson is currently an assistant for the Golden State Warriors. He was fired in 2020 after roster changes brought in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, which then led him to Golden State. He was able to help coach that team to a championship in 2022.
When Atkinson took over Brooklyn in 2016, the team was in a bad place, with no draft capital, no leverage in free agency, and no pieces to build around. The first two seasons were what you'd expect: 48-116. Then, in 2019, everything changed. Atkinson changed the culture in Brooklyn. Led by D'Angelo Russell, Jarett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, and other solid scorers, the Nets went 42-40 and locked up the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
It was such a memorable season, because, for one, it was a season with no real expectations heading into the start. However, what Atkinson brought to the team was a culture players could get behind. The Nets were underdogs looking to have fun every night, winning with hard-nosed, but smart basketball.
Atkinson is more of a player-development coach, bringing out the best in that roster full of players between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. It was college-esque, with 11 players averaging 20-plus minutes per game.
That's likely the reason new players like Irving and Durant pushed for the departure of Atkinson in 2020. After major roster changes, there was no need for a head coach that worked well with the youth, when you had former champions and superstars coming to your city. Of course, we now know that the following coaches (Steve Nash, Jacque Vaughn, Kevin Ollie) did not find better success.
With the Cleveland Cavaliers being the only team with a head coaching vacancy, Atkinson should be near the top of their list. Two former players he developed, Allen and Caris LeVert, are with the Cavs, and the team would have vast improvements both on and off the court with Atkinson's mentality.
