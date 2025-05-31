Free Agents the Brooklyn Nets Could Target to Replace Trade Candidate
The Brooklyn Nets head into this summer as a franchise with several eyes on them as they are the No. 1 team in terms of cap space. They will have about $55 million to utilize, and with only Cam Thomas as the main priority for their rebuild next season, the Nets could certainly be on a spending spree.
It is anticipated that the Nets will part ways with center Nicolas Claxton to create cap space for their rebuild. While they own four first-round selections this year, they can also find Claxton's replacement in free agency.
The Nets will also have an option to re-sign their backup center Day'Ron Sharpe, as he is also headed for free agency, but that will remain to be seen this offseason.
With that being said, here are two free agents the Nets could bring in to help replace Nicolas Claxton if he is traded this summer:
Clint Capela (Unrestricted Free Agent)
One of the best big men available in this summer's free agency is Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. The 31-year-old will be coming off a two-year $45 million contract, and if the Nets are serious about moving on from Claxton, then Capela would be an excellent replacement.
The 12-year veteran will probably not be returning to Atlanta after losing the starting job and battling through injuries this past season. Instead, he'll be on the lookout for a new home and a fresh start to get back to a starting NBA center gig.
While his previous contract was a bit steep for the production value he put out, Capela will not command an extensive contract in free agency, making it a possibility for Brooklyn to add the veteran center.
Jaxson Hayes (Unrestricted Free Agent)
The young Jaxson Hayes is not likely to return to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, which will prompt the former first-round pick to be an available target in free agency.
He's shown some flashes of a starting center during his six-year career so far, and if given the minutes, there is a chance the 25-year-old could thrive as a perennial big man going forward. The Nets, heading for a rebuild, could be a team that allows the young Hayes to develop further alongside their rising star guard, Cam Thomas.
The Nets could easily land Hayes on a team-friendly contract, as he will not command a large payday in free agency, given that the young center is coming off a two-year, $4 million contract.