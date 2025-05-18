Inside The Nets

Is Brooklyn Nets Center Headed Out West via Lakers Trade?

One Western Conference team could be in the run this off-season for Brooklyn Nets' perennial shot blocker.

Alec Elijah

Mar 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton (33) dunks the ball in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton (33) dunks the ball in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
As the Los Angeles Lakers look for their center this off-season one of the key names that has popped up is Brooklyn Nets shot blocker Nic Claxton. 

Claxton who is currently on a four-year contract through the 2027-28 season was a potential target for the Lakers during this past season's trade deadline, but no deal was made between the Nets and Lakers front offices for the 26 -year-old center. 

Nicolas Claxton (33)
Apr 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Vernon Carey Jr. (22) goes up a shot while being defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (33) and forward Joe Harris (12) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images / Andy Marlin-Imagn Images

Several NBA insiders including Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times and ESPN’s Kevin Pelton have also joined in on the steam of Nic Claxton potentially heading out west this offseason. 

Pelton, who appeared on a May 2nd episode of Brian Windhorst’s podcast “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” to discuss the Lakers' future, said Claxton “fits a lot of what you want ideally in that sort of five-man next to Luka.” 

Woike made it clear in the LA Times, "Lakers’ scouts and executives here in Chicago, have openly spoke about the team’s needs at the center position" along with Lakers fans who have been clamoring for a new center to go along with Luka Doncic.

Woike also stated, "Two most common names linked to them in the earliest stages of the offseason, Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton and Dallas’ Daniel Gafford." which can potentially open up some money for the Nets front office to make more offseason moves.

Nicolas Claxton (33)
Mar 17, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton (33) reaches for the ball during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While the Lakers do have some exceptional pieces to trade, like Austin Reaves, whose contract expires soon, second-year wing Dalton Knecht, and even several picks, the biggest factor in whether this trade makes or breaks is Claxton's contract.

Claxton is set to be paid $25.3 million next year, and as of right now the Lakers would have to move several pieces to get a center of Claxton's pay grade. It isn't out of the question, but it could take a lot more than the Lakers would like to give up.

