G League Watch: Dariq Whitehead Scores Season-High on Long Island Nets Road Trip
The Long Island Nets' end-of-the-month road trip is off to a mixed start, splitting games in Canada against the Raptors 905 and dropping a Tuesday night contest to the College Park Skyhawks. Long Island is now 2-5.
The best news for Nets fans was likely second-year prospect Dariq Whitehead's 26 points on Sunday. That marked his career-high in points as a professional and hopefully gives the former Duke Blue Devil something to build on. He still needs to find consistency.
Whitehead went 6-of-12 from three and added three further field goals to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one block. That said, the 20-year-old is still noticeably lacking lift on his drives to the basket and he's not adding much when his outside shot isn't falling. Whitehead had finished with seven points on 3-of-13 from the field in Long Island's first game against the Raptors.
After two games in Canada, Whitehead was recalled from his G League assignment to join the Brooklyn Nets for the team's road win against the Golden State Warriors. He didn't play any minutes; however, if the organization makes trade moves in the near future, the likelihood of some no-pressure run towards the end of the season definitely exists.
Whitehead's rookie campaign was cut short by a season-ending shin procedure, which followed two prior surgeries on his right foot prior to making the NBA. The former five-star high school recruit was selected by the Nets with the 22nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. It was the team's doctor, Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed Whitehead's second foot surgery.
In other Nets-related G League news, two-way wing Jaylen Martin seemingly suffered a potentially serious knee injury on Long Island's current road trip. An update on his status had not been provided as of Tuesday night. Martin had appeared in two NBA games with the Nets this season.
Kendall Brown, the No. 48 pick in the 2022 draft, continued his solid stretch of play. He was one of the only positives in the Nets' loss to the Skyhawks, as he pitched in with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Brown is an unconventional forward, or even big, who can't really shoot, but he's springy and productive.
Long Island closes out its November road trip with a back-to-back against the Greensboro Swarm on Friday and Saturday. The team returns to the Nassau Coliseum for a four-game home stretch starting Dec. 4.
