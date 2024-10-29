G League Watch: Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster
The Long Island Nets — Brooklyn's G League affiliate — has officially announced its training camp roster.
The 16-man roster is led by the Brooklyn Nets’ three two-way signings in Cui “Jacky” Yongxi, Jaylen Martin and Tyrese Martin. Cui and both Martins are listed as "questionable" in the Nets' status report for Tuesday night's game versus the Denver Nuggets due to their G League status. Of note, the same applies for Dariq Whitehead who was assigned to the G League and is expected to spend plenty of time on Long Island this season.
Nets fans will also be familiar with Killian Hayes and Amari Bailey, who were on Exhibit 10 contracts during training camp. Hayes was unable to feature in Brooklyn’s preseason due to an ongoing hip ailment and he could not be converted to a two-way deal because of time already spent in the NBA. The former no. 7 overall pick will instead rehab with Long Island.
Bailey simply did not make the Nets’ final roster and continues searching for an NBA home. He is talented with the ball in his hands, but needs to carve out a role as a pro still. The former McDonald’s All-American has competition for backcourt minutes with Mark Armstrong, KJ Jones II, Tyson Etienne and Tray Maddox Jr. on the training camp roster.
As for returners, Egyptian center Patrick Gardner is back. He was on the team last season, as was Nate Pierre-Louis. Undrafted forward Frankie Policelli returns not to the Nets, but to Long Island. He attended high school at LuHi in Brookville and then spent four seasons of college hoops at Stony Brook.
AJ Lawson, Kendall Brown, Jordan Minor and Colin Castleton round out the Nets’ G League squad. Lawson was on the Dallas Mavericks last year, suiting up for 52 games (playoffs included). Brown, who was a five-star recruit when he went to college at Baylor, is a bouncy forward who has featured in 39 NBA games but still struggles offensively.
Minor was a productive college player in Merrimack's frontcourt but only averaged 4.3 points after transferring to Virginia last season before going undrafted. He participated in Long Island’s annual open tryouts. Colin Castleton was previously a two-way player with the Los Angeles Lakers; however, he was waived ten days ago and joined Long Island through the G League Draft.
