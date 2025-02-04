G League Watch: Long Island Nets on Four-Game Losing Streak
The Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, are on a four-game skid to start February. The team is currently 6-8 in the G League regular season.
Long Island wrapped up its stint in the outskirts of Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Jan. 26 with a loss to the Raptors 905. The Nets then returned home to Long Island, only to drop three consecutive contests to the Greensboro Swarm, Motor City Cruise and Birmingham Squadron.
Former Long Islander AJ Lawson played an important role in the Nets’ first loss to the Raptors’ developmental team. Lawson started the season on the Nets’ G League team, but he was signed to a two-way contract by Toronto on Dec. 11. The Canadian native dropped 16 points to go along with Jared Rhoden’s 17 and Frank Kaminsky’s 18.
For the Nets, the team’s best performer on that night was Drew Timme. He finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists — grazing a triple-double and again achieving a double-double — but on 12-for-22 from the field. Killian Hayes, the former No. 7 overall pick in 2020, also had a great game with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists, though he also picked up five turnovers and fouled out.
The Nets looked to bounce back upon returning to the Nassau Coliseum but fell 104-98 to the Swarm. The Hornets’ affiliate was led by Reggie Perry’s 31 points, but it also featured No. 6 overall pick Tidjane Salaün. The French forward was selected by the Hornets straight out of his home country this past draft, and he had 23 points on 9-for-21 from the field. For the Nets, Hayes was inactive in this game, which meant more minutes for Terry Roberts (six points and four assists in 35 minutes) and Tyson Etienne (22 points in 37 minutes).
Long Island’s Feb. 1 game against Motor City was a high-scoring affair, culminating in a 145-132 loss. Etienne had 43 points in 41 minutes that night, making 14 of his 24 field goal attempts. The 25-year-old, who is New Jersey-born but played high school ball on Long Island, has been one of the Nets' best players all season.
Etienne had 29 points in the Nets’ most recent game, their home loss to the Squadron. Jordan Minor, who made Long Island’s team via an open tryout, dropped a career-best 30 points. Nine of his 13 rebounds came on the offensive glass, as well. Long Island were without Timme, Hayes, new signing Oshae Brissett and two-way playmakers Reece Beekman, Tosan Evbuomwan and Tyrese Martin against Birmingham.
Up next, ‘Les Nets’ return to Canada for a two-game stretch in Laval. Like in the team’s first trip up north, Long Island will play at Place Bell. Their opponents will be the Swarm on Feb. 5 and the Delaware Blue Coats on Feb. 8.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.