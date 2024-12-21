G League Watch: Long Island Nets Take On Orlando Winter Showcase
The Long Island Nets are currently in Orlando with every other NBA G League team for the 20th edition of the G League Winter Showcase.
The showcase is a three-day event whose title is self-explanatory. It’s meant to get eyes from NBA decision-makers on free agents right before organizations can strike deals with unsigned players. This year’s showcase, which is billed as the “league’s premier in-season scouting opportunity,” goes from Dec. 19-22.
Brooklyn’s G League affiliate dropped its first showcase game on Friday, a 136-88 demolition at the hands of the San Diego Clippers. The Nets had some NBA experience on the team with Dariq Whitehead, Kendall Brown, Killian Hayes, Jaylen Martin or Amari Bailey on the team, but that wasn’t a factor as the Clippers easily disposed of Mfon Udofia’s squad.
Egyptian center Patrick Gardner led the Nets in points and rebounds with 16 and nine, respectively. Two-way wing Jaylen Martin pitched in with 15 points, and he is now starting to build some confidence after a slow start to the season. Whitehead finished with a modest six points on 2-for-8 shooting and four turnovers.
The Nets only have one game left in Orlando, against the Rip City Remix on Sunday. Portland’s G League team is athletic and features two 2025 NBA Draft prospects in Isaac Nogués and Thierry Darlan, but their 4-11 record shouldn’t strike much fear into teams. That said, the 2-13 Nets’ dynamic isn’t like most teams’. Long Island has lost 10 consecutive games.
In other G League news, free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. was linked with a possible return to Brooklyn, but he was claimed by the Wisconsin Herd. The former ninth overall pick, who is still looking for an NBA comeback, held a pro day in Orlando on Friday. Smith has also been connected to teams in Europe, including Real Madrid.
Right now, Long Island has a legitimate case to be considered the worst team in the G League. The results aren’t there, and neither is the on-court product. Help is badly needed, especially in the scoring department after AJ Lawson was snatched up on a two-way contract by the Toronto Raptors. Long Island recently claimed former Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor, formerly with the Raptors 905, off waivers.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.