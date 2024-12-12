G League Watch: Cui Yongxi Potentially Suffers Injury, Tyrese Martin Makes Long Island Nets Debut
The Long Island Nets are now 2-11 following two more defeats at home to the College Park Skyhawks and the Maine Celtics, respectively.
Even though the Brooklyn Nets are only in action once this week due to the ongoing NBA Cup, the team’s G League affiliate has provided plenty of news over the last few days. Two-way scorer "Jacky" Cui Yongxi scored his G League high — 14 points on four three-pointers made — against the Skyhawks but then suffered a potential left leg injury versus the Celtics.
NetsDaily’s Scott Mitchell was on the scene and reported that the Chinese prospect was not on Long Island’s bench to start the second half. Cui has appeared in six G League games so far this season, and is averaging 5.2 points in 14 minutes. The Nets have not yet commented on a possible injury.
Tyrese Martin, best known for his 30-point explosion to help the Nets beat the Phoenix Suns, made his Long Island debut on Wednesday. Martin, also on a two-way contract, scored 18 points in 32 minutes to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. The 25-year-old played 39 games in the G League last season for the Iowa Wolves.
Brooklyn’s third two-way player, Jaylen Martin, returned from injury against Maine. He’d been out with a right knee bone contusion since Nov. 24. Martin pitched in with 10 points.
Another notable return was that of Mfon Udofia, Long Island’s head coach, who had been out for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Shawn Swords had assumed his duties in the meantime.
Long Island will be without AJ Lawson going forward, however. The Nets’ top scorer signed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, as was announced yesterday. Lawson is a Toronto native who has previously played for the Canadian men’s national team.
Next, the Nets travel to D.C. to face the Capital City Go-Go on Sunday. Long Island won’t be in action for two weeks after that until Dec. 30.
