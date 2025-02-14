Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes No Sense For Nets Amid Trade Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be big players this offseason with their lucrative assets in the trade market and free agency. With at least nine players expected to hit restricted or unrestricted free agency this summer, the Nets will have an immense amount of cap space, plus they already have a war chest of first-round picks to potentially move for a star.
This puts Brooklyn in the conversation for almost any star or future star on the market in the near future, one of which being Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has been linked to the Nets for months after the Bucks started the season 11-9 in their first 20 games.
Milwaukee has picked up at this point, with a 29-24 record, but the team still needs to improve to win another championship with Antetokounmpo. Trade rumors could make the star available for trade, as he doesn't have a player option until the 2027-28 season.
This not only makes the Nets a potential suitor for Antentokounmpo but one of the favorites to acquire him. Of course, there's the idea that Brooklyn is in a major market, but also the fact that the Nets can trade up to 12 first-round picks at the moment. While the team is in the midst of a rebuild, such a trade would thrust the Nets into playoff contention.
It's tempting to go after a top-five player in the league when he could be available in the future, but the Nets need to hold off. Antetokounmpo is 30 years old, and although he's averaging an incredible 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game this season, what separates Brooklyn's supporting cast from Milwaukee's?
Hypothetically, if the Nets were to acquire the superstar in the near future, they'd have the enormous task of then finding enough talent to surround him. Brooklyn would likely trade one of, if not the biggest haul in NBA history for Antetokounmpo and then sell even more of its future to acquire win-now talent.
The Nets have done this once before, and it didn't work out. They signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in 2019, and after failing to win a championship after going all in on them and James Harden, Brooklyn should have learned from its mistakes. General manager Sean Marks should hold off on the Antetokounmpo trade with the amount of assets the Nets have for the future.
