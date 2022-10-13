Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Nets Loss, Winless Pre-Season

The Brooklyn Nets picked up their first win of the pre-season on Wednesday, and it came against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With starters playing increased minutes on both sides, this was an important confidence booster for a Nets group that is still looking to get comfortable with each other, and a tough loss for Milwaukee who ends their pre-season winless.

Leading the way for Brooklyn was Kyrie Irving, who finished with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Kevin Durant added 19 points and 8 assists, while Ben Simmons finished with 7 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds.

Durant and the Nets have been vocal about wanting Simmons to be more aggressive, and while he took just five shots in this game, the passing, rebounding, and defense is always a welcome sight.

Brooklyn held Giannis Antetokounmpo to just 6/21 from the field, but he did finish with 24 points on an efficient 12/15 from the line. Also adding 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals, it was a solid all-around game for Giannis, despite the inefficient day from the field.

After the game, Giannis shared his thoughts on what was a winless pre-season for the Bucks, ending with this loss to Brooklyn.

"At the end of the day, if we in 2018, 2017, we were 5-0, do you remember? No, you don’t remember. I don’t remember either," Giannis told reporters after Wednesday’s game. "It doesn’t really matter. All that matters is what you can carry over from the preseason to the regular season. We had five games to do that. We had training camp to do that, to build good habits."

The Nets will have one last tune-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves before their regular season begins. This win over the Bucks was a good confidence booster, and they will look for that to carry over into their final pre-season game.

