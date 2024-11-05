Gritty Late Heroics Lift Brooklyn Nets Over Grizzlies
In their second and final matchup of 2024-25 campaign, the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets toppled the Memphis Grizzlies 106-104 in a tightly contested contest. It took until the final buzzer, but thanks to clutch performances down the stretch, the Nets are back to .500 and hold third place in the Eastern Conference.
In the first quarter, neither squad was able to generate a substantial lead, even though Brooklyn orchestrated a 7-0 run late in the stanza. Ja Morant responded with a difficult lay-in over Jalen Wilson, accounting for two of his nine points in the opening 12 minutes and ending the Nets' run to bring the Grizzlies back within one.
The teams continued to trade baskets as Ben Simmons' absence began to hurt Brooklyn. Zach Edey appeared well on his way to the best performance of his young career, posting six points and five rebounds while taking advantage of the Nets' continued interior defensive issues. Brooklyn's toughness, as has been the case all season, kept the game close and ultimately resulted in a 50-49 halftime lead.
Despite the back-and-forth, the Nets jumped out to a six-point lead in the third quarter, just for Memphis to knot things up again. The third quarter played witness to an Edey takeover, including 13 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor. Whether it was Nic Claxton or Dorian Finney-Smith down low, the ninth overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft delivered time and again. Finney-Smith caught fire himself, though, connecting on all three of his attempts from deep in the third and all but neutralizing Edey's output.
His hot shooting continued into the fourth quarter, delivering another two bombs from deep while maintaining his perfect second-half field goal percentage. The contest came down to the final minute of the game when Finney-Smith rattled in a three to take a 104-101 advantage with 60 seconds to play. On the next possession, Schröder soared past Edey for an easy layup to push Brooklyn's lead to five.
Jaren Jackson Jr. banked in a circus three to bring the Grizzlies within two, who had one final shot with four seconds to play in regulation. Santi Aldama faded away from the top of the key, airballing the would-be game-winner and handing the Nets their second victory over Memphis in five days.
Now sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference, Brooklyn travels to Boston on Nov. 8 to take on the Celtics at 7:30 p.m. EST. The matchup begins a three-game road trip for the Nets, who take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 9 and New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 11.
To access the final box score from the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Memphis Grizzlies, click here.
