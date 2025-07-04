Hornets Emerge as Logical Trade Destination for Nets Center Nic Claxton
The Charlotte Hornets have worked tirelessly to construct a contender in a weakened Eastern Conference this offseason, and they could soon set their sights on a new big man.
Since the Los Angeles Lakers inked Deandre Ayton to a contract following his buyout, they no longer seem to be a viable trade candidate for Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. LA was long considered the most realistic fit for the 26-year-old, but could still be on the move despite the Lakers filling their void.
In an article published on Friday by Zach Buckley on Bleacher Report, Charlotte could be next in line to claim the title of "Claxton favorites."
"The Hornets have shipped out Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkić this offseason, but they've yet to bring in a replacement big," Buckley wrote. "Claxton could fill that void while forming a prolific pick-and-roll partnership with LaMelo Ball and backbone-ing a defense that's had a bottom-third efficiency in each of the past two seasons."
Brooklyn re-signed backup big Day'Ron Sharpe to a two-year, $12 million deal after not extending him the qualifying offer, which could lead to a promotion for the North Carolina product if Claxton ends up being moved.
Buckley didn't include potential framework of an agreement between the Nets and Hornets, but the combined contracts of Josh Green and Grant Williams would match Claxton's average annual value (AAV) almost perfectly.
Draft capital would most certainly have to be included, as prior to the 2024-25 season, Claxton was viewed as a perennial candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award. His value is absolutely higher than last season's statistics may suggest, even after Claxton posted a down year in his first under Jordi Fernandez.
"In the right setting, the 2019 second-round pick could shine as an offensive play-finisher who provides both paint protection and switchability on defense," Buckley wrote.
Despite all the rumors, there has yet to be explicit evidence from Brooklyn that it would be willing to move off its starting anchor. The Nets have maintained that, for the right price, everyone is available, although the kind of package they'd seek in exchange for Claxton has yet to be revealed.
If the Hornets end up having real interest in Claxton, the price could be steep.