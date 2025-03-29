How Did Drew Timme Perform in Nets Debut?
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets took on the LA Clippers, looking to bounce back from their loss to the Toronto Raptors earlier in the week.
Some of the hype surrounding the match was the return to the Barclays Center for Ben Simmons following his departure from Brooklyn in early February, as well as the presence of former Nets star James Harden.
However, there would be another big storyline regarding the match, as Drew Timme was made available to make his NBA debut less than a full day after he was given a contract by the Brooklyn front office.
Timme had spent all up until this point in the G League after going unselected in the 2023 NBA draft, first playing as a part of the Wisconsin Herd before joining the Long Island Nets in the offseason.
In his first season with Long Island, Timme was able to make full steps in the right direction in regards to his development, more than doubling his scoring output to 20 points, as well as nearly ten rebounds per game, meaning he was close to averaging a double-double.
March had been a great stretch of games for the former Gonzaga big man prior to his call-up, with the highlight being his 50-point performance against the Motor City Cruise.
Despite receiving the contract, the Nets' head coach Jordi Fernandez wouldn't opt to use Timme in the starting lineup, with Nic Claxton still receiving the starting spot. But with the likes of Day'Ron Sharpe and Noah Clowney listed as unavailable for the match, the 24-year-old would climb the rungs of the depth chart.
With 3:57 left in the first quarter, Timme would take to the Barclays Center court for the first time, coming in for the aforementioned Claxton.
It wouldn't take long for the 24-year-old to find the bottom of the basket as he scored over Bogdan Bogdanovic in the opening minutes of the second quarter.
There would be some growing pains for Timme in the opening half, as he turned the ball over on three separate occasions, including a defensive three-second call. However, he'd continue to heat up over the course of the second half, ending the night with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Despite these efforts, the Nets would fall to the Clippers, 100-132.
