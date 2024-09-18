How Jordi Fernandez Will Utilizie Key Nets Players
In the 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings finally managed to make things click for the first time in 17 seasons. Their pieces clicked perfectly, leading to a top-three finish in the Western Conference. New Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez had his fingerprints sprinkled throughout Sacramento's roster. Thankfully for Fernandez, many of his players in Brooklyn will mirror what he had with the Kings.
If the recent hype built around Ben Simmons turns out to be real, the former No. 1 overall selection could fill the role of Domantas Sabonis albeit with less production. Both players are matchup nightmares due to their height and facilitating ability. Due to many of Brooklyn's opponents' likely desire to focus on Nic Claxton around the paint, Simmons should become free to become a monster on the glass.
The similarities between Cam Johnson and Keegan Murray are uncanny. The latter's rookie season displayed a strong ability to shoot the three ball while possessing a lanky frame, both characteristic of Johnson's game. More tape is available on Johnson, and while he seems to have hit his ceiling, Fernandez will have the option to fill the role Murray played in Sacramento.
The 41-year-old head coach will move from one microwave scorer to another, having coached both Malik Monk and Cam Thomas. Brooklyn's unquestioned top-scoring option is poised for a massive season on the offensive end with no true threat to his touch count. Monk established himself as one of the craftiest weapons across the league, a label that Thomas is soon expected to hold himself.
The first glimpse of Fernandez's version of Nets basketball is slated for Oct. 23 against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST.
