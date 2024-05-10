How the Nets Can Win the NBA Offseason in Three Steps
This season, the Brooklyn Nets fell four games short of the postseason play-in, marking their first time missing the playoffs since 2018. With key players headed for free agency, zero picks in the upcoming draft and a young roster that is hungry to win, here's how Brooklyn can ensure next season won't be a repeat of the 2023-24 campaign:
1. Find a True Starting Point Guard
Let's face it, while Dennis Smith Jr. and Dennis Schröder are great depth pieces, neither are starting-caliber guards at this point in their careers. Smith Jr. is headed for unresrictred free agency, and could command a high price from a contender. After evaluating the upcoming free agent class, Brooklyn's best option would be to bring in Washington Wizards' free agent Tyus Jones. The 6-foot-1 guard has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio for five consecutive seasons, and epitomizes what a "true point guard" is. As Cam Thomas continues to develop into one of the league's most underrated scorers, snagging a veteran like Jones to facilitate the offense could help boost Thomas' game to the next level.
2. Either Re-Sign or Sign-and-Trade Nic Claxton
Whatever Brooklyn decides to do with Claxton, they cannot afford to lose him for nothing. The near seven-footer averaged 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last season and has developed into a prototypical "inside center." In today's modern NBA, the "inside center" has become somewhat undervalued due to the likes of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Victor Wembenyama. Unless the Nets believe they can find one of these do-it-all big men, retaining Claxton remains their best option, assuming the money's right. If Claxton's asking price gets too high, a sign-and-trade becomes necessary. Still in the early stages of their rebuild, Brooklyn cannot afford to lose valuable assets without any sort of return. The Golden State Warriors or Toronto Raptors could both benefit from Claxton's services, and would be able to offer young assets to Brooklyn in return.
3. Trade into the 2024 NBA Draft
Whether it be moving into the first or second round, the Nets must find a way to acquire at least one selection in this year's draft. Player development has become the most essential part of today's game. Just look at Jokic or Jalen Brunson. Both were second round picks who now battle the title of MVP, with the former winning his third award in four seasons this year. While securing a prospect in this year's draft does not guarantee a superstar overnight, incoming NBA players are far more talented than they used to be. Moving a piece like Keita Bates-Diop for a second-round pick could prove to be a low-risk high-reward move if Brooklyn can find their diamond in the rough.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.