Injury Report: James Harden and Joel Embiid Out For Nets vs 76ers

NBA fans have been patiently waiting to see Joel Embiid play against Ben Simmons, and to see James Harden go against Kevin Durant, but it looks like that may have to wait.

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight in a preseason game, but it looks like both Joel Embiid and James Harden will be out for the game. The much-awaited revenge game against each other will have to wait, which is probably a good thing since it would be a waste to witness it during a preseason game. Doc Rivers also mentioned that three starters would sit. The Brooklyn Nets will also be missing TJ Warren and Seth Curry.

Tonight will be the very first time the Nets' big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Ben Simmons will play together. Ben Simmon's return game in Philadelphia will likely be the most anticipated game of the entire season and will be must-see TV. It would be smart for the NBA to withhold any type of interaction between the two teams during a preseason game, but tonight will still be fun nonetheless.

Whatever happens in tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers isn't an indicator of things to come. It's always important to remember that while tonight is a high-profile game, it's still just a preseason game.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Reveals Reason For Returning to Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Trade Request From Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash Speaks on Kevin Durant Wanting Him Fired