Injury Report: Joel Embiid's Status vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers are listing Joel Embiid as questionable for Wednesday night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The team is calling it left foot soreness for Embiid, and he will likely receive an official status shortly before game time.

This is a big game for both the Nets and the 76ers, because while it is still just January, these head to head matchups are very important. Only one game separates Philly and Brooklyn in the standings, meaning they could pull into a tie at 30-17 if Brooklyn were to win this game.

It will be a tough matchup for the Nets, especially if Embiid plays, because they are once again without Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving has been stepping up in his absence, but the team could really use their superstar forward in a matchup like this. The good news for Durant and the Nets, is that he is progressing well, and should be able to return before the All-Star Game.

After a rocky start without Durant, Brooklyn has notched some very solid wins behind Kyrie Irving's dominance, and will look for another against the 76ers on Wednesday night. With the top of the Eastern Conference so tightly contested, these games go a long way towards deciding seeding, and this is certainly one that both teams want to get.

For now, the big story is the looming status of Joel Embiid.

