Injury Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Ruled OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

After a heartbreaking loss to the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers will not have their two stars vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The team announced on Sunday afternoon that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis would miss Monday night's game vs. Brooklyn.

This game against Brooklyn is the front half of a back to back for the Lakers, who will face the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Because of this, it is possible that the team decided to rest their two stars for Monday's game with the plan of bringing them back for the national television showdown in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

With so many stars across the league only playing one half of back to backs, teams have to be strategic with how they approach back to back sets. As of right now, it looks as if the Lakers plan on both of their stars being available for Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks.

For Brooklyn, this is an opportunity to get a much easier win than if James and Davis were playing. This does not mean they can overlook the Lakers, but they also will be at a heavy advantage with LA's two stars sidelined. Without Kevin Durant themselves, the Nets will hope that Kyrie Irving and company are enough to take care of business against a shorthanded Lakers team.

Related Articles

James Harden Shades Nets When Asked About Best Career Teams

Kevin Durant and Stan Van Gundy Have Hilarious Twitter Exchange

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Nets Must Do Without Kevin Durant