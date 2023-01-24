Kevin Durant's Injury To Be Reassessed In Two Weeks

The Brooklyn Nets say Kevin Durant will be reassessed in another two weeks.

The Brooklyn Nets provided an injury update on superstar forward Kevin Durant on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the team disclosed that Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery is "very pleased" with Durant's recovery thus far, as he is progressing well and as expected.

The Nets added that Durant will continue to strengthen his knee. More importantly, he will begin running and on-court basketball activities this week. He is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks.

Over the next two weeks, the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the following teams: Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. It's a stretch of games that includes some tough teams, but the Nets should be able to go 6-2 at best.

While 6-2 is hopeful thinking, this team has recently shown some great resiliency without Kevin Durant, winning two straight with some fantastic fourth-quarter wins. Still, Kevin Durant is Kevin Durant and you want a player of that caliber to be on the court at all times.

With Kevin Durant's injury being so extended, it seems more and more likely that the Nets aren't going to be able to finish in the first seed like many were hoping. However, the bigger goal now is just ensuring that the team has home court in the first round.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back