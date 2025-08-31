Israel Still Finding EuroBasket Success Even Without Nets Rookies
EuroBasket 2025 is well underway, with many former and current NBA stars participating for European basketball supremacy. While the Brooklyn Nets don't have any active players in the tournament, many former players are representing their home countries.
Two of Brooklyn's rookies, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, could have participated in the tournament for Israel. There was a good chance Saraf, most notably, could have played, but he unexpectedly decided not to. Wolf, an Israeli-American, represented the country in the 2023 U20 EuroBasket.
The two were selected with the No. 26 and 27 picks of the 2025 NBA Draft, joining Deni Avdija as the only Israeli NBA players. Israel, playing in Group D, had a good chance of struggling with powerhouses such as France and Slovenia joining them. However, they lead the pack with a 2-1 record, a +23 point differential and five total points thus far.
The Group D lead comes after Avdija led Israel to an 82-69 win over France. The current Portland Trail Blazer put up 23 points and eight rebounds while the rest of the team shot an impressive 49.2% from the field.
Although France didn't have its absolute best out on the floor, the team still has plenty of former and current NBA talent, such as Guerschon Yabusele, Bilal Coulibaly, Zaccharie Risacher and more. Israel has exceeded expectations thus far with a good chance at qualifying for the knockout round.
Israel previously suffered a tough 66-64 loss to Jordan Lloyd and Poland, but opened the tournament with an 83-71 win against Iceland. The offense has looked good, but the defense has been elite. They rank top 10 in rebounds and steals, allowing just 68.7 points per game.
While Saraf and Wolf aren't playing this year, they'll instead prepare for their first NBA season with the Nets. Brooklyn drafted the two along with Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Drake Powell, ushering in a new era of Nets basketball as they navigate the rebuild.
EuroBasket group play ends Sept. 4, with the knockout rounds kicking off Sept 6. With Israel off to a good start, they have a good shot at winning the group and earning a high seed in elimination games.