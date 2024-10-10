Jaylen Martin Impress in Nets Preseason Opener
For the second straight season, the Brooklyn Nets will have Jaylen Martin on a two-way contract.
Martin, 20, did not make an appearance in the NBA in his rookie season, but played in 16 games in the G League while on a two-way deal with the New York Knicks.
Martin averaged 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Westchester Knicks in the G League, proving that there is potential that can be drawn upon.
Martin will likely spend most of the upcoming season with the Long Island Nets, but he may be called up to play with Brooklyn at points during the year. Martin scored 11 points in 16 minutes of action during the Nets' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Nets have a lot of young talent in the organization, but they didn't draft any rookies in the 2024 NBA Draft. This could give Martin an added opportunity to get some playing time in Brooklyn this season.
Given the fact that Martin is only 20 and played in the competitive Overtime Elite League, he has potential for an NBA future. The question for this season is whether the Nets will be able to be the team that can give Martin a chance at breaking into a career in the NBA or whether another team will take over.
