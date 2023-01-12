Jrue Holiday Reveals Intense Feelings About Bucks vs. Nets Series

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship, and they had to go through Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the second round to do so. The series went seven games, and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday recently revealed some very deep feelings about that matchup.

"It took years off my life. It was – Every time I feel like we stepped into Barclays, it’s like PTSD," Holiday said on Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast. "At least for me personally, every time I step in, I get this like this exciting feeling, but at the same time, a little bit of nervousness. Which, like I’m not the type to get nervous playing basketball."

Holiday continued, saying, "I’ve done it my whole life. But that series took so much out of me personally. The way that KD was just willing his team and putting them on his back… like it doesn’t give me nightmares because we won, but I still see it all the time."

While Milwaukee was able to hold on and win, Holiday admitted that he does think about Durant's foot being on the line for that heavily revisited shot.

"Every time we look back and talk about that series, it’s like, 'Do you realize what happened? Like if KD wore a size 15 shoe, this could all be different,'" Holiday added. "I mean, his big toe was on the line when he hit that two-pointer. So it’s like, yeah, when you look back on it you have to appreciate it."

