Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Thoughts About the EuroLeague

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has a lot of respect for the EuroLeague
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said a few years ago that he would be interested in playing in the EuroLeague, but he recently walked those comments back in another interview.

"I was just excited at that time a few years back," Durant said. "We had just won a championship, I was playing great. I guess that has you thinking about the end a little bit too much… when you reach the pinnacle of what it is to be an NBA player. I got a lot of respect for the EuroLeague, I got friends in EuroLeague, I love watching the games but I really doubt that’ll happen. It sounded good when I said it."

While Durant shut down the possibility of playing in the EuroLeague, he did share very high praise for the basketball being played over there, and even encouraged more players to go that route.

"Isn't [Nikola] Mirotic over there? Barcelona?" Durant said when asked about his connection with EuroLeague players. "I don’t know a lot of people over there. Mike James who played with me some years ago so I try to follow him as much as possible… some hoopers over there. I try to tell a lot of guys that they should pursue that route as well along with trying to get to the NBA. It’s the second-best league in the world."

While he no longer has any plans to play in the EuroLeague, Kevin Durant has a lot of respect for the league and the players over there.

