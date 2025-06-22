Kevin Durant Traded to Rockets; Nets Surprisingly Left Out of Deal
Well, so much for all that smoke.
After weeks of speculation pointing to the Brooklyn Nets' involvement in Kevin Durant's eventual departure from the Phoenix Suns, it never came to be.
On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Durant has been traded to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks—revealing not only the 15-time All-Star's next destination, but the Nets' omission.
This isn't a franchise-changing development for Brooklyn, which was likely only to receive something along the lines of multiple seconds or one protected first-rounder for taking on a bloated contract in what was projected to be a three-team deal. In the end, Phoenix and Houston managed to figure things out without bringing in a third team.
However, this news shouldn't impact Brooklyn's blueprint. Durant isn't even the first star to be traded this summer, and he certainly won't be the last. Despite missing out on small compensation today, the Nets should continue to look to assist teams in their quests for blockbuster trades.
Now, there isn't a star beyond Durant who has been confirmed to want out. Trae Young, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson have seen their names pop up in unconfirmed rumors, but if any of the three were to ask out, Brooklyn could refocus its efforts there.
It seems the biggest reason why the Nets weren't involved could be the inclusion of Brooks. He had rarely been mentioned as one of the pieces Houston was trying to move, but his $21.1 million cap hit made Brooklyn's involvement unnecessary. Brooks' contract, plus Jalen Green's $33.3 million cap hit, almost perfectly match Durant's $54.7 million cap hit.
Ultimately, while it is a missed opportunity for Brooklyn, it isn't that big of a deal. The franchise is primed for a busy and intriguing draft night in just three days (Ace Bailey?), and Cam Thomas' impending extension may now become the team's top priority.
Still, it would've been nice to add another veteran to the mix while gaining future draft capital, but there will be other chances to do so as the offseason chugs on.