Key Player Receives Last Minute Injury Update For Nets vs. Raptors Game

The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, and they will have a key player available. After being listed as questionable, sharpshooting guard Seth Curry has been upgraded to available for this game. The Nets made the announcement roughly one hour before game time.

This is a big boost for Brooklyn, as Curry really helps what the team does offensively. His shooting, playmaking, and opportunistic drives create a lot of opportunities for a Nets' offense that has a lot of weapons.

Brooklyn has been trending in the right direction lately, and will look to keep that momentum going against Toronto. The Raptors have been disappointing this year, but sit just two games below .500 with a lot of time to turn things around.

For Brooklyn, they are still holding onto the Eastern Conference's 4th seed, just one game out of 3rd, but also just two games above 7th. Both conference have very little separation right now between the middle of the pack and the bottom of the pack, so each game becomes increasingly important for seeding purposes.

Getting Seth Curry for this game vs. Toronto should be a big boost for the Nets, as they look for their 5th consecutive win. What was once looking like a lost season now has much more hope, and the Nets will look to keep that going in Toronto on Friday night.

Related Articles

Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Failing to Win Championship With Boston Celtics

Amazon Refuses to Remove Controversial Film After Kyrie Irving Backlash

Kevin Durant Compares Rising Sacramento Kings Star to Steph Curry