Kobe Bufkin Saw Nets Trade Coming — and Now Has a Clear Path to Playing Time
Of all the backcourt decisions the Brooklyn Nets made this summer, trading for former first-round pick Kobe Bufkin may have been the one that comes with the lowest risk. Brooklyn sent nothing but cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Bufkin, which amounts to about $110,000, per Michael Scotto.
In two seasons as a Hawk, Bufkin struggled to carve out a consistent role in Quinn Snyder's rotation. Since being drafted, he's made just 27 appearances, averaging five points, two rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Stuck behind the likes of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels and recent free agent acquisitions Luke Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, it was time for Bufkin to experience a change of scenery.
"Yeah, it was something that I kind of could see coming in conversations I had with the team," Bufkin said via NetsWire regarding the Sept. 16 trade. "I didn't know how soon or when it may be or if it would actually happen, but I'm excited to be here and excited to get to work."
The transaction not only presents Bufkin with a far better chance to show that he belongs at the NBA level, but also reunites the 22-year-old with his former collegiate head coach, Juwan Howard.
Howard, who joined Jordi Fernandez's staff as an assistant last season, is perhaps Bufkin's key to securing significant minutes. Who else knows the player better than the man who helped make him the 15th-overall pick in 2023? It's hard to imagine many—if any—do.
The combined efforts of Fernandez and Howard should position Bufkin to contribute almost immediately, especially since much of the Nets' backcourt is quite young and inexperienced. While it would be far-fetched to project Bufkin emerging as a starter as early as training camp, there's no reason why he wouldn't be able to play 20-25 minutes per game come the middle of the season.
Now, if one of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore or Drake Powell emerges as a rookie phenom, then that could impact Bufkin's trajectory, but even then, he's still 6-foot-4 and is versatile enough to play either guard spot. In that scenario, maybe Bufkin is better suited as a backup option to Cam Thomas rather than a starting facilitator.
None of these questions will truly be answered until the regular season begins, but fans can dissect quotes like the one above while they wait for Bufkin to take the floor at the Barclays Center.