Kyrie Irving Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving could be nearing the end of his suspension, as the team has upgraded him to questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving has been suspended from the team for sharing what many deemed an antisemitic film, and had to complete an extensive list of requirements before rejoining the team. According to reports, Irving went above and beyond what was asked of him, paving the way for his looming return.

The Nets are currently 7-9, which has them 10th in the Eastern Conference. It is far too early to look heavily into seeding, as the 5-11 seeds are separated by just two games; however, the Nets are not where they want or expect to be. The return of Irving should help them stabilize their often inconsistent offense.

With Kevin Durant playing at a high level, and Ben Simmons beginning to show signs of life, perhaps there is still hope that the big three of Durant, Irving, and Simmons can be a force in the Eastern Conference. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Nets, and they may very well look different next year, but a good stretch of basketball following Irving's return could give them a much needed boost of optimism.

While it is unclear what exactly must happen in order for Irving to play on Sunday, it is good to see him no longer listed as out.

Related Articles

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018