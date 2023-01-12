Skip to main content

Magic Johnson Shares Hot Take on Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics

Magic believes the Nets are Boston's biggest threat
The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA all season, but the Brooklyn Nets have begun creeping up on them. Just 1.5 games back of Boston, Brooklyn has made a major surge towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings, which has many people believing they are right back in contention.

NBA legend Magic Johnson recently gave a hot take about Brooklyn, and said they are Boston's biggest threat to reach the NBA Finals. Having been swept by Boston in the first round last year, Brooklyn seemed to be very far off from the eventual Eastern Conference champions, but Magic believes that gap has been closed.

Other potential Eastern Conference contenders include the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers, but Magic believes Brooklyn is a tier above those teams. So far this season that has looked to be true, but many need to see Brooklyn in a playoff setting again before trusting that they have truly turned things around.

It has been a great first half of the season for the Nets, who did well to separate themselves from so much early season drama. A head coaching change has worked wonders, and the team seems to be clicking everywhere. With half of the season still to play, the Nets will have to keep this up, but Magic Johnson likes what he is seeing.

