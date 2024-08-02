Mock Trade: Brooklyn Nets Assemble Father-Son Duo
Dennis Schröder has not only spent this summer lifting Germany in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but has improved his trade value exponentially. The 30-year-old is the sixth highest scorer out of all Olympic participants, averaging an impressive 19.7 points through three contests. Dominating on a global stage will certainly peak the interest of playoff-hopefuls, one being the Orlando Magic.
An organization appearing to be on the brink of competing for a top seed in the Eastern Conference, a move for Schröder could be what the Magic need to take that next step. Fortunately for Brooklyn, they already have a strong connection to one of Orlando's promising assets.
Jett Howard, son of Nets assistant coach Juwan Howard, had a quite underhwelming rookie season in 2023-24. The Michigan product spent most of his first year in the G League, only appearing in 18 games while tallying 1.6 points per game. He certainly did not live up to the hype that made Howard the 11th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, sparking rumors about Orlando's willingness to move the 20-year-old.
Given the Magic's need for a point guard with Markelle Fultz not returning, a Schröder-for-Howard swap could benefit both squads. A deal could look something like this:
Brooklyn Receives: Jett Howard, Caleb Houston, 2025 Second-Round Pick
Orlando Receives: Dennis Schröder, 2025 top-Four Protected First-Round Pick (via MIL)
In this mock trade, the Nets reunite Howard and his father just two years removed from their year-long stint at Michigan together. Orlando throws in Caleb Houston to make the salaries match, while receiving Schröder and a protected first-rounder from the Milwaukee Bucks.
The thought of Brooklyn acquiring Howard stemmed from a July 7 workout video showing the sophomore-to-be practicing with the Nets' assistant in Brooklyn's facility, and will only continue to make rounds within the media if the Magic become interested in Schröder's services.
