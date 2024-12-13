Mock Trade: Nets Deal Vets for Sharpshooter, Picks
As the Brooklyn Nets flirt with the idea of moving part of their veteran core, mock trades are flourishing.
Given the success of Brooklyn's trio of Dennis Schröder, Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, a slew of ideas have been floating around regarding what a return package could look like.
Nathaniel Holloway of Athlon Sports ventured one in particular that would greatly benefit both sides. The deal looks as follows:
Nets Receive:
Michael Porter Jr., Draft Capital
Nuggets Receive:
Cam Johnson, Shake Milton, Day'Ron Sharpe
There's much to unpack here, so let's begin with Brooklyn's hypothetical adds. "Draft capital" must be specified. Would Denver be willing to give up a first-round pick to bolster its depth? It's possible, but unlikely whatever choice the Nuggets send over ends up holding much value.
What about on the opposite side? The Nets deal Johnson, Milton and Sharpe, slightly compromising their bench unit but adding a pure scorer. Shifting from Porter to Johnson isn't all that much of a downgrade when comparing the forwards' averages, and Denver gets a backup guard and big man in the process.
The most intriguing aspect of this mock trade would be the opportunities Porter gains. He's been with the Nuggets, alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, for his entire career and has never experienced a scoring role outside of third fiddle.
How this would impact Cam Thomas' touches would have to be decided ahead of time, but a one-two punch of Thomas and Porter would be a scary sight for Brooklyn's rivals.
