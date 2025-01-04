Mock Trade: Nets Send Cameron Johnson to Up-And-Coming West Team
It's been known that the Brooklyn Nets have numerous playoff teams interested in trading for forward Cameron Johnson as he continues to produce at a high level. The 28-year-old is having a career year in Brooklyn, averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field and 43.6% from three.
One team interested in Johnson is the Houston Rockets, as they have surprised many this season with a 22-12 record, good for the third seed in the Western Conference. Houston could use a veteran forward with playoff experience, and Johnson fits the system.
The Nets will be looking for a young player and/or multiple first-round picks for Johnson. Lucky for Brooklyn, the Rockets can make that happen without hindering their rotation.
Rockets receive: Cameron Johnson, Day'Ron Sharpe
Nets receive: Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale, Jeff Green, 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2025 second-round pick (MEM holds rights to swap
In this trade, Houston gives up a lot but will have to to win the bidding war for Johnson. On top of that, the Rockets get back a viable backup center in Sharpe to help on the glass. The 23-year-old has room to grow, averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. He and Johnson would be the perfect additions to Houston's rotation and would help the team in its pursuit for a championship.
As for the Nets, they get a great return for the two players they'd give up. Whitmore, while struggling a bit in his sophomore season, has immense potential as a 20-year-old, former first-round pick. He would immediately receive big minutes under head coach Jordi Fernandez, who is emphasizing player development.
Landale and Green are salary fillers, but the real prize comes with yet another 2025 first-round pick to add to Brooklyn's stash. Seeing how the Rockets look like one of the top teams in the West, the protections won't mean much. The Nets would walk away with a promising prospect in Whitmore and multiple draft picks, which is exactly what they're asking for.
