NBA 2K26 Ratings: Brooklyn Nets Edition
The latest edition of NBA 2K is set to release on Sept. 5, 2025. Before that happens, they have released player ratings for every team, and today's focus will be the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets' overall rating is 79, making them the worst team in the association, according to 2K's algorithm. A team's average rating is based on its top-eight players.
The best ratings for Brooklyn are its outside shooting and potential, both categories at an 80 overall. This is without the rookie class being factored in. Rookie ratings will be released at a later date.
In NBA 2K26, Cam Thomas is the highest-rated Net with an 84 overall, although it is still up in the air if Thomas will sign an extension this offseason. Following Thomas is the newly acquired Michael Porter Jr. with an 83 overall. Nic Claxton rounds out the top-three with an 82 overall.
Brooklyn has four players tied for its No. 4 spot with a 77 overall. Terance Mann, Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe will have to outplay their rating to separate themselves from the pack. The full player ratings for the Nets can be found here.
Drew Timme is currently at the bottom of Brooklyn's roster, holding a rating of 71. However, he has the potential to make one of the biggest rating jumps this season. If his performance in the NBA Summer League is any indication, he is likely to significantly improve his overall rating.
Based on the historical ratings of rookies in NBA 2K, it is likely that the Brooklyn Nets' rookies will receive ratings in the low 70s. Egor Demin, selected in the lottery, is expected to lead the rookie class, but it wouldn't be surprising if he doesn't rank as the eighth-best rookie in the game. Similarly, Danny Wolf might achieve a higher rating than his draft position of No. 27 suggests.