NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Make Trade with Phoenix Suns
In recent breaking news by Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets have traded away their No. 36 overall pick in today's second round of the NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for two future first-round selections.
Fans expected the Nets to trade away one of their five first-round selections in yesterday's first round, but the Brooklyn front office decided to make NBA Draft history by using all five picks to draft prospects instead.
Trading away this selection will likely eliminate the Brooklyn Nets from the second round, as the No. 36 pick was their only draft pick for day two. However, the Nets could still trade their way back into the draft if they were interested in doing so.
Trading for two future second-round picks could add to the growing draft capital for the 2026 and 2027 NBA Drafts for the Nets, if either of the picks is expected to go there.
Brooklyn could still move on from Cam Johnson or Nic Claxton as trades have been flying through the draft, but both players would certainly require more than a few second-round picks in return.
The Lakers have continued to show interest in Claxton this offseason, but no report of a trade offer has been made.
If the Nets can make a blockbuster trade happen, it could help soothe their fan base, which has voiced its unhappiness with the team's first-round decisions after selecting three overseas point guards.
We will continue to monitor this situation and patiently wait to see if Brooklyn makes another NBA Draft day move.