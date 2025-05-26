NBA Draft: Nets Should Consider Trading Up For No. 2 Pick Dylan Harper
The majority of 2025 NBA mock drafts have Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper going No. 2 to the San Antonio Spurs. While the lottery switched up many of the projections in the first round, two things that have stayed consistent are Cooper Flagg going No. 1 and Harper going No. 2.
The 6-foot-6 freshman had a stellar season with the Scarlet Knights, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from three. Harper showed why he can not only be a dynamic three-level scorer, but also have an impact as a tall floor general.
Harper was a player that the Brooklyn Nets hoped they would take with their first of five draft picks; however, things have changed. The Nets fell to No. 8 in the lottery, which moves them too far for Harper to drop. At the maximum, he would slide one or two spots, and even then it would be a reach.
This puts Brooklyn in an awkward position. The expectation was to draft the next franchise star, especially with Cam Thomas potentially on the move in restricted free agency, but the talent in the late top 10 is not projected to be nearly as impactful as Harper.
With the Dallas Mavericks nearly 100% sure to draft Flagg at No. 1, the Spurs at No. 2 could move their pick for a greater return. There have been reports of San Antonio being keen on taking Harper, but the Nets, along with other teams, could make an offer they can't refuse.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has also been linked to Brooklyn, has come up in numerous trade ideas and rumors involving the Spurs, as they could offer the Milwaukee Bucks a lucrative package centered around the No. 2 pick and other picks.
While this is certainly possible and enticing, the Nets could swoop in if they decide to go all in through the draft. Brooklyn's win-now mindset plagued the franchise for the past few years, but now Sean Marks and company have the opportunity to build their team the right way.
A package for the No. 2 pick wouldn't be nearly as costly as an Antetokounmpo trade, considering Brooklyn has a plethora of picks to offer. Harper also fits the Nets' timeline at 19 years old.
It's time the Nets make a major trade, but this time, not for a superstar. Brooklyn should go in on Harper and select the franchise's next star, one that could be the face of the rebuild going forward.