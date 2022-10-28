NBA Legend Shares Harsh Criticism For Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are off to a rough start to the new season. After being swept in the first round of last season, the team was determined to bounce back this year, but it has not looked great so far. Just 1-4, the team lost again on Thursday night to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Before the game, NBA legend Isiah Thomas shared some harsh criticism of Kevin Durant.

On NBA TV's pre-game show, the broadcast showed Durant's abysmal plus/minus stats to start the year. When shown these numbers, Thomas said, "[Durant] used to get 30 [points] and that meant he dominated the game. Now his 30 is just 30."

Seemingly making the "empty stats" argument with Durant, Thomas does not believe he impacts the game at the same level he once did. Despite averaging similar scoring numbers this year to what he has averaged throughout the course of his career, Durant has been unable to translate that to wins so far for Brooklyn. While a lot more goes into that than just Durant's individual numbers, such as the poor performance of others on the Nets, Thomas believes Durant's impact is not what it once was.

It is still very early in the season, so Durant and his team have time to turn this around. Things have not looked good so far, but just five games into the season, it is far too early for any blistering hot takes.

