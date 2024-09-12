NBA Mock Trade: Jimmy Butler Lands with Nets
It seems the sun is setting on Jimmy Butler’s time with the Heat. Ending similarly to his stints with the Bulls, Timberwolves and 76ers.
The 34-year-old forward is said to be “fond” of Brooklyn, but is that a realistic destination? Butler has one more year guaranteed on his deal before a player option in 2025-26, meaning if the Heat are going to trade him, next year is the year.
Let’s evaluate what a deal between Miami and Brooklyn could actually look like:
Brooklyn Nets get: Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson
Miami Heat get: Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson, 2025 Knicks FRP, 2025 Nets SRP
Butler will be earning nearly $49 million next season, making him a hard player to trade money-wise.
After inking a 4-year deal with Nic Claxton and proclaiming he’s a vital part of the future, it’s doubtful the Nets would include the center on any deals, narrowing options even more.
The only real pathway seems through Ben Simmons, who’s well past his prime, but would come off the books next season, opening up $40 million for the usually-sought after Heat to play with on the free agent market.
Of course, Brooklyn will need to attach extra assets in that case.
That’s where a straight swap in Cam Johnson for Duncan Robinson comes in — an obvious win for Miami. As well as two future draft picks heads the Heat’s way that they can facilitate in other deals. It likely isn't the value Heat fans are searching for, but the forward could theoretically walk next offseason, making him a potential rental for trade partners.
In all likelihood, no such deal gets done with Brooklyn pivoting to a full rebuild and keeping a tight grip on its future.
