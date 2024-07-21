Could the Nets and Spurs Swap Cam Johnson for Keldon Johnson?
As a new season rapidly approaches, sportscasters Don Harris and Chuck Miketinac indicated on their Sneakers and Cleats podcast that the San Antonio Spurs might not be done with their roster going into the 2024-25 season. Keldon Johnson was the player that they discussed as someone who would most likely be traded. Now, a recent trade idea from NBA analyst Jake Weinbach suggests that the Spurs could acquire Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson to pair with their emerging star Victor Wembanyama.
When evaluating Johnson's 2023-24 campaign, he fell short of expectations given his performance the year before, although his shooting and dribble expansion were both excellent last season. Overall, Johnson still remained one of the better offensive players, averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Nets.
As for Keldon Johnson (24), he came out of his shell with the Spurs in the 2022-23 season before Wembanyama arrived. He had a bigger role in the offense while averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 2.9 assists.
If he were to be acquired by Brooklyn, having to adapt to Wembanyama's emergence in San Antonio would no longer be something he would have to do. It's not like he has played in any other system in the NBA other than Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's. Johnson would also bring some much-needed experience from his Gold medal run at the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA. That showed his versatility in contributing to a championship-winning team regardless of the role he was given.
Acquiring Keldon Johnson would make sense for the Brooklyn Nets, it's just a matter of what the price is.
