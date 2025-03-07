NBA Trade Idea: 76ers' Joel Embiid to Nets?
The Brooklyn Nets could be major players in the offseason with the salary cap on their side and assets to work with in trades.
This means that they could make a move that may shake up the league.
Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests a trade that would bring Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid to the Nets for Nic Claxton, Cameron Johnson, a 2025 first-round pick (OKC or HOU or PHX), a 2027 first-round pick (NYK), and a 2030 second-round pick (LAL).
"The Brooklyn Nets have been searching for their next superstar since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving left, and trading for Joel Embiid could be the move that puts them back in the spotlight. Despite their struggles, Brooklyn has an intriguing mix of assets and young talent, and pairing Embiid with Cam Thomas (24.7 PPG) would create one of the best inside-out duos in the league," Bitar writes.
"For Brooklyn, this is a risky yet high-upside move. They’d need to be confident that Embiid can stay on the floor and that they can build a title-worthy supporting cast around him. If it works, the Nets could return to the top of the East. If it doesn’t, they could find themselves stuck in another difficult rebuild."
Embiid could make sense for the Nets, but given his injury history and the fact that he is now in his 30's, the move might be hard to justify. The Nets would be better off holding onto these assets to wait for a star with less baggage come along.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.