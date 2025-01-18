NBA Trade Idea: Nets' Cam Johnson to Magic?
The Brooklyn Nets are being watched by the rest of the league as a potential seller at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Any contender should keep their eye on the Nets and see what their availability levels are for veteran forward Cam Johnson, who is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks suggests a trade that would send Cam and Keon Johnson to the Orlando Magic for Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Orlando's 2026 first-round pick (top-12 protected), a 2027 first-round pick swap (top-10 protected); and a 2028 second-round pick (more favorable of LAL or WAS).
"By potentially adding the $20.5 million owed to Johnson next season and then $22.5 million in 2026-27, Orlando would not only be a tax team but also over the first apron. Johnson has $4.5 million in additional unlikely bonuses that would count against the apron," Marks writes.
"The reward comes with Orlando improving a roster that ranks last in 3-point shooting. Johnson is averaging career highs in points (19.3), field goal percentage (49.1%) and 3-point percentage (43.2%). He ranks in the 91st percentile among all forwards in 3-point shooting, per Cleaning the Glass.
"As for Brooklyn, the trade would create future financial flexibility and add to its 31 draft picks in the next seven years. The Nets could also increase the $60 million in projected cap space this offseason by $7.5 million more if they decline Harris' team option. Anthony is under contract the next two seasons but has a $13.1 million team option in 2026-27."
Anthony and Harris likely wouldn't be seen as major targets for a long-term rebuild, but they are holdover contracts that match with Johnson. In fact, if this trade were to go through, Harris would likely agree to a buyout with the Nets so he could go and sign with a contender.
The Nets are back in action on Sunday as they take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
