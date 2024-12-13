NBA Trade Rumors: Nets In Talks of Cameron Johnson-Warriors Deal
The Brooklyn Nets have begun engaging in trade talks with teams as NBA trade season starts to ramp up. The Nets, who have made all of their players available for the right price, are looking to sell their veterans to contending teams.
Perhaps the most coveted veteran in Brooklyn is forward Cameron Johnson, averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field and 43.4% from deep. While many teams are lined up to target Johnson, one Western Conference has been very active in talks with the Nets.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Golden State Warriors have been engaging in trade talks with the Nets regarding Johnson. Sidery reports that Johnson "appears to be their [the Warriors'] top trade target."
Sidery mentioned that a potential trade between the two teams would likely require Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga to be thrown into the deal. Kuminga is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in his fourth NBA season.
"After failed extension talks with Kuminga, Golden State could prefer paying Johnson only $65.5 million through 2027," Sidery reported.
Kuminga's deadline to be extended was Oct. 21, as he was a 2021 draftee. After failed negotiations, he is set to enter restricted free agency. This could prompt the Warriors to move on from him and acquire more experienced talent to give Stephen Curry added depth in his final NBA seasons.
A Kuminga-Johnson swap is not possible due to Johnson's salary being $16 million higher than Kuminga's this season. Reports indicate that Golden State is also looking to move De'Anthony Melton, who suffered a sprained left ACL earlier in the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.