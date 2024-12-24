NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Could Emerge as Suitor For Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, along with other Nets players, is starting to gain a large market as NBA trade season starts. Brooklyn is looking to sell multiple veterans before the Feb. 6 deadline, emphasizing the rebuild. Dennis Schroder was the first domino to fall, dealt to the Golden State Warriors. The next pieces to go are likely Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson.
The teams aiming for the Nets' veterans are playoff or title contenders. Teams will be looking to add these elite role players to fix holes on offense and/or defense without going after another star. One Western Conference team could emerge as a legitimate suitor for Finney-Smith.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Phoenix Suns are a team to watch as a suitor for Finney-Smith. The Suns, who are 14-14, are looking to get back into the playoff race after a rough start to the season. Phoenix ranks 24th in defensive rating, something the veteran forward can help with.
The Suns' offense is looking just fine, with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal at the helm. However, Finney-Smith could play a significant role in that system and bolster the defense. Phoenix has been active in searching the trade market with reports of genuine interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. If the Suns strike out on a blockbuster trade, Finney-Smith is a great option to have.
The challenge will be matching salaries. The Nets, while under the first apron, would be making a trade with a Suns squad that is well over the second apron. Sidery reports that Phoenix can make this work by including center Jusuf Nurkic or guard Grayson Allen in the deal. A third team involved in a deal would also make a trade possible.
The question is whether or not the Nets would find it worth it to engage in talks. The Suns lack draft capital, holding just two first-round picks between now and 2031. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense for Brooklyn, but keep an eye on the Suns as a team to engage in talks for Finney-Smith.
