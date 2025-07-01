NBA TV Reveals Nets’ Projected Lineup Post-Cam Johnson Trade—Did They Get It Right?
Minutes after the Brooklyn Nets agreed to send Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 unprotected first-round pick, NBA TV projected the former's new-look depth chart for the 2025-26 season.
In a photo shared by NetsKingdom on X, NBA TV's projection went as follows:
Point Guard: Egor Demin (starter), Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf
Shooting Guard: Cam Thomas (starter), Keon Johnson, Dariq Whitehead
Small Forward: Terance Mann (starter), Drake Powell, Jalen Wilson
Power Forward: Michael Porter Jr. (starter), Noah Clowney, Drew Timme
Center: Nic Claxton (starter), Danny Wolf
Now, there are a few things wrong here. First, the re-signings of Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe were reported before Porter's trade to the Nets, so why are they not included in the projections?
Also, some positional changes need to be made to this depth chart. Wolf, while listed at 6-foot-11, is more of a facilitating point-forward and shouldn't be expected to see any time at center. He should swap places with Timme, who did see reps at the five-spot last season.
It's also hard to imagine Mann starting, given Brooklyn's two-year commitment to Williams. Mann is a great rotational piece, but I'd bet head coach Jordi Fernandez would prefer plugging Williams in at the starting three.
Staying at the small forward position, why is Powell listed ahead of Wilson? Yes, Powell fits the exact archetype Fernandez looks for in a wing player, but NBA TV must've forgotten that Wilson won Summer League MVP just last year. Wilson averaged 9.5 points per game in 2024-25, and will surely have a spot in the rotation ahead of an unproven (but talented) rookie.
Despite the previous critiques, I will give NBA TV credit for their backcourt projections. They predict Thomas is re-signed, and that Fernandez will roll with three rookies at the point guard spot.
My main question would be: where is Tyrese Martin? Brooklyn picked up his team option days ago, and the UConn product became a favorite of Fernandez last year.
Perhaps some players have been left out due to their deals not yet becoming "official," but that logic didn't apply to Porter's trade.
Regardless, the Nets' lineup likely will show shades of this projection next season, but I don't foresee it being identical to what NBA TV projects.